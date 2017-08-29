Pacific drums and Maori waiata welcomed the champion Black Ferns team home as fans cheered loudly as that special piece of silver was brought out.

Hundreds of supporters turned out to Auckland International Airport to welcome this year's Women's Rugby World Cup winners yesterday morning.

There were rapturous scenes as captain Fiao'o Fa'amausili walked through the arrivals gate with a cheeky smile and held up the tournament cup.

So great to be home! Thanks for the support New Zealand! #BlackFerns 🇳🇿🏆🏉 pic.twitter.com/018rpMFoq5 — Black Ferns (@BlackFerns) August 29, 2017

A kaumatua said a prayer before some of the team were coaxed into dancing alongside members of a Cook Islands cultural group and Rutherford College's kapa haka group.

Advertisement

Fa'amausili thanked their families and friends and the fans - some decked out in "Black Ferns Supporter" T-shirts - who had come out and who had supported them throughout the competition.

"This journey has been nothing but amazing. All that hard work that the girls have been putting in for the last three years - for some of us, we're still coming to terms with it because we're all on cloud nine still."

The Black Ferns finished a stellar tournament with a thrilling 41-32 win against England's Red Roses early on Sunday morning (NZT).

Captain Fiao'o Faamausili with the World Cup. Photo / Jason Oxenham Captain Fiao'o Faamausili with the World Cup. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Members of the team were seen jumping for joy and hugging each other fiercely when the final whistle went off as streamers rained down on them.

Utility back Selica Winiata said the amount of support they had got during the tournament was "huge'' and had acted as a motivator to play hard.

Toka Natua, who became the first prop to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final, said despite a hard final match, she never thought they would not come away with the win.

First five Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali is welcomed home as the World Champion Black Ferns will arrive back into Auckland International Airport. Photo / Jason Oxenham First five Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali is welcomed home as the World Champion Black Ferns will arrive back into Auckland International Airport. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The Tokoroa-born player was met by a big welcome party of her family and said she was now looking forward to the delights of home.

"Maybe just a Quarter Pounder with mayo," she laughed.

Meanwhile, the Auckland Council confirmed it was in talks with New Zealand Rugby about how best to celebrate the Black Ferns' success once other team members return next month.