Controversial Wellington rugby player Losi Filipo has been named on the bench for the Lions in their next Mitre 10 Cup clash on Thursday night.

The Wellington rugby player was convicted for assault in 2016 after public outcry at a judge's decision to discharge him without conviction for assaulting four people.

Filipo was today named on the bench for the Wellington Lions for their match in Rotorua against Bay of Plenty.

In 2016, Filipo was sentenced to nine months' supervision for assaulting four people, including two women, and ordered to attend alcohol counselling and a course on living without violence.

This sentence came after a High Court judge overturned the original decision to discharge him without conviction. Filipo was 17-years-old at the time of the assault in central Wellington in 2015.

Police appealed and he was convicted, sentenced to nine months supervision, ordered to pay $1000 reparation and attend alcohol counselling.

Wellington Rugby terminated his contract.

Wellington team to play Bay of Plenty: Andrew Wells, Malo Tuitama, Wes Goosen, Regan Verney, Ben Lam, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, Brad Shields (c), Galu Taufale, Vaea Fifita, Sam Lousi, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Jeff To'omaga-Allen, Asafo Aumua, Tolu Fahamokioa. Reserves: Sitiveni Paongo, Vince Sakaria, Alex Fidow, Will Mangos, James Tuia, Carlos Price, Losi Filipo.