New Zealand restored its supremacy in international women's rugby by winning the world cup for the fifth time, beating defending champions England 41-32 in the final on Sunday morning in Belfast, reversing a 12 point first half deficit.

Far North born Portia Woodman again had a major influence on proceedings.

She set up one of the tries in another strong performance albeit unable to add to the 13 tries she claimed in earlier matches which made her the tournament's top try scorer.

Woodman wasn't the only Far North connection in the cup winning team.

Advertisement

First five-eighth Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali, who set up both of fullback Selica Winiata's two tries in the final through clever crossfield kicks, is the daughter of Ngataki's Raewyn Subrtitzky and great-granddaughter of well known Ngataki couple Nina and Arthur Subritzky. The result added to New Zealand's previous four world cups.

New Zealand beat England in the finals of three, but they failed to make the semifinals in 2014 and watched England triumph in Paris to take the cup.

* The World Champion Black Ferns are due to land at Auckland International Airport at 9:50am today.

A total of 13 players - including captain Fiao'o Faamausili, Portia Woodman, and player of the final Toka Natua - will arrive with the Women's Rugby World Cup (note, not all the team will land as some players commenced overseas holidays).