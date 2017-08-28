New Zealand's Black Ferns proved a hit on England TV, with their World Cup final on Sunday morning (NZT) smashing viewership records.

Of course, it helped that they were playing the heavily favoured and defending-champion home team.

The keenly contested encounter - a 41-32 triumph for the Kiwi women - was watched by 2.6 million people at its peak on ITV1 and the programme averaged 2m viewers, almost twice the number of a typical Premier League game on satellite channels Sky Sports and BT Sport.

The Black Ferns were due to arrive back in Auckland this morning.

