The time has come for Te Kuiti to farewell its favourite son.
The small rural community is preparing to host thousands of mourners who today wish to share in the celebration of the life of Sir Colin Meads.
Surrounding roads to the Les Munro Centre, which will host the funeral, are closed and a large marquee featuring a big screen TV has been erected to cater for the influx.
Around 700 guests are expected to be seated inside; a further 1500 in the adjacent marquee.
Those scheduled to provide eulogies include Pinetree's brother Stan Meads, All Blacks great Sir Brian Lochore - and Sir Colin's grandchildren.
A childcare centre next to the Les Munro hall sums up sentiments with balloons and a banner saying "You will be with us like a handprint on our heart" and a cardboard cutout of Meads' No 5 jersey.
Over the past week, since losing his battle with cancer, the Meads family has been generous in sharing him with the community.
Meads' coffin made stops at the Te Kuiti Pa, and spent Sunday being toasted at the Waitete Rugby Club.
Two local Maori women, Jan Ngatai, 78, and Waikura Jacobs, 72, arrived at the marquee at 9am on Monday morning - four hours before the funeral is due to start to ensure they would get a seat.
Rain fell heavily overnight and Jacobs said that was Meads shedding his tears, allowing the sun to shine through for his farewell.
"We're so lucky we had him at our Pa," she said. "We were honoured the family let us have him. It was a beautiful time. He would always go out of his way."
Ngatai, the aunty of All Blacks and Chiefs midfielder Charlie, first met Meads when her husband worked as a shearer on the farm.
"We used to go to the old club in Waitete years ago. He didn't like to be addressed as Sir - just Pinetree or Colin. He's a big loss. He was a good, humble man."