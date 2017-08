Nine members of the All Blacks squad have been released to take part in provincial duties this week.

Akira Ioane, Nathan Harris, Vaea Fifita, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Ngani Laumape, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Waisake Naholo, Tawera Kerr-Barlow and David Havili have all been made available for their Mitre 10 Cup teams.

None of the nine players took part in the second test win over the Wallabies in Dunedin.