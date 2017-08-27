Waitete Rugby Club was Sir Colin Meads' beloved home away from home.

It was here he and brother Stan helped build the clubrooms; here he once brought two Greenpeace workers from Norway and Canada to have a beer. Here he was treated simply and savoured talking rubbish with good mates. And on Sunday it was here club patrons, friends and family joined to enjoy one final Sunday school gathering to sendoff the great man in a manner he would be proud.

Meads played 139 games for King Country - many of them in Te Kuiti. Today he made his final lap of Rugby Park in a hearse driven by sons Kelvin and Glynn. It was a touching tribute; a group of primary school kids from Waikato and Taranaki stopping mid-match to form a guard of honour as Meads made his way across the field towards the clubrooms.

That those kids never saw Meads play but clearly understood the significance of the moment says everything about the regard he is held. Nowhere more than these parts, either.

Advertisement

Thousands will flock to Te Kuiti today for Meads' public funeral but this was a chance for those who knew him best to recognise his presence and reminisce in a much more personal way.

Meads will always be globally revered but his standing was summed up by Waitete life member Max Lamb in one of many tales shared as handles flowed freely.

In an emotional speech, Lamb said a local church once asked the question 'what would you do if Jesus came to King Country?' The response: Play him at lock and put Pinetree on the side of the scrum.

Lamb spoke about Meads' unyielding local loyalty; how he once played four games - for the All Blacks, Waitete, Maniapoto and King Country - in one week. Whether it was at Twickenham or Te Kuiti, he always played with pride.

Before All Blacks tours club members would fundraise - sometimes through dubious means - and present him with a suitcase or cheque to ensure he had enough money. Members also worked on the farm while he was away.

Meads and wife Verna never forgot those efforts, and repaid the favours in spades.

"This is the last time Pinetree will be at Waitete," Lamb said. "Can anyone come to terms with that? It's surreal. We knew it was on the horizon but the enormity of the loss doesn't hit home until it happens. Even today, I don't think we'll realise that he won't be here again for a long time.

"He was just a club member - never anything different despite his fame and recognition. He was always the same. He mixed with everybody in here. He was a one-off."

Meads joined Waitete in 1951 and the Sunday school tradition formed not long after. It came about as everyone pitched in over four years to build the clubrooms, knocking off at 3pm for well-earned refreshments.

Walk around the clubrooms on this occasion and you will not find a spare bar leaner. At every turn you will, however, find Meads has touched everyone in some way.

For Noel McQuilkin, Meads was a close friend and godfather to his children. Meads' 15-month battle with cancer took its toll but, with the support of his family, he remained stoic until the end.

"There's a huge amount of sadness," McQuilkin said. "I saw him most days. It breaks your heart to see a man of that stature suffering but he never complained once. He never complained in his rugby career either. That was Colin Meads. There will never be another Pinetree."

Maori All Black Brian Cressy, who played with Meads in a combined King Country/Wanganui team against the British and Irish Lions, also treasured the chance to say goodbye.

"We feel as though we're representing not just the club but Te Kuiti and the whole district who he was very proud of," Cressy said.

"He's a legend and everybody knows that. In generations to come he will get bigger because that's the mark of the man. He will never be forgotten, not only for us as friends but the wider community and it goes right through the world. They will all be feeling for the family.

"We are going to miss him terribly."

Lamb made special mention of Verna. Without her staunch backing, Meads could never have been the player he was or given the service he did.

"Your day is done," Lamb concluded. "The serein has sounded. It's just gone five."