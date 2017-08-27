In sport, there's a clich that circulates particularly in the international arena.

In a test match, you need to win the big moments because they are irregular, and when you have opportunities in the match to make a statement, you have to make them.

Good teams and individuals will do that. And it was very evident on Saturday night that Australia didn't win those big moments. It ultimately cost them the test.

We know the All Blacks will be ruthless. We've seen them take those moments in the game and snatch a win from the jaws of defeat.

Advertisement

I am referring in particular to three occasions when Australia needed only to get their execution right and their discipline in order and I think they might have won.

The scrum just before halftime when Aaron Smith scored was one. Unfortunately for the Wallabies, their scrum didn't hold - 17-7 would have been a nice halftime lead but at 17-14, the test was in the balance after the visitors dominated the first half.

Then there was the most influential moment in the match with three minutes to play. A simple message from the Wallabies leaders should have been all about winning the kickoff, nothing else, win it. The ramifications of not winning that kickoff had the All Blacks within goalkicking distance. All of a sudden, their discipline on defence changes.

Thirdly, if you want to beat the All Blacks, every point has to be taken. A big difference was Beauden Barrett's five out of five shots at goal. Bernard Foley kicked two of six. The kicks he missed were the difference on the scoreboard.

The All Blacks conceded a huge amount of points very quickly and I've written before about how they have the team and individual discipline and a belief that they will never concede defeat regardless of how dire the situation.

They probably should have done the same thing to the Lions. They won the kickoff and should have won the penalty. It was a reinforcement that they are team with huge belief and desire. You just have to admire that.

The one guy I want to compliment is Kieran Read. He had made an uncharacteristic defensive error in the final minutes when Kurtley Beale scored, but from then on was the standout figure. He reminded me of Richie McCaw and Dan Carter in World Cups where the game is in the balance and your leaders and in particular your captain stands up.

He won the kickoff and made the break to set up TJ Perenara, who set up Barrett. He probably said 'that was my fault', ran back to halfway and went about winning the game for the All Blacks.