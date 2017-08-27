Sir Colin Meads has made his final appearance at his beloved Waitete rugby club.

Meads will be farewelled at a public service in Te Kuiti that is expected to attract thousands tomorrow.

Today, though, the legendary All Black, who died last Sunday aged 81 after a long battle with cancer, made his last lap of Rugby Park, driven in a hearse by sons Kelvin and Glynn, and then his final appearance at Sunday school drinks.

Meads' coffin at Waitete rugby club. Photo / Supplied Meads' coffin at Waitete rugby club. Photo / Supplied

It was a chance for club patrons, family and locals to gather before the crowds flock. A chance to pay their respects, and reminisce. A chance to say goodbye.

A Roller Mills primary school match involving kids from Taranaki and Waikato stopped.

The players, none of whom saw Meads play but all knew his feats and status, linked arm-an-arm to form a guard of honour as the hearse made its way through.

The scoreboard featured a farewell message, and the grandstand rose as one.

Meads' coffin then took pride of place in the clubrooms as touching, emotional tributes were made to the great man.

Beers and stories were shared. Just as they were when Meads held court.