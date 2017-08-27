Wellington has put its hand up to welcome the champion Black Ferns rugby team home with a celebratory street parade.

The 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup winners are being praised for a thrilling final against England's Red Roses that led to their 41-32 win in Belfast.

Wellington mayor Justin Lester was quick to congratulate the team publicly on Twitter this morning.

"Whoop! Congratulations Black Ferns and well played Red Roses.''

Let us know when you're back home @blackferns - we'd love to celebrate your success with a street parade in Wellington. — Justin Lester (@justin_lester) August 27, 2017

He then went on to promise a street parade for the team, if they were keen for it.

Those in Wellington loved the mayor's idea, one replying to him: "That's why Wellywood is the best!"

Another woman said: "Yes parade! What an incredible team, sensational tournament.''

Other winning New Zealand teams - including the All Blacks, Team New Zealand and some Super Rugby teams - have had victory parades in big cities including Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.