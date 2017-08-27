Former Wallaby captain Andrew Slack has called on Michael Cheika to take a deep breath and stop making senseless comments.

Wallaby coach Cheika questioned referee Nigel Owens' handling of a Brodie Retallick tackle in the Dunedin test, saying the All Black lock had picked up Ned Hanigan and it was lucky he "didn't break his neck". Cheika also seemed to claim repeated referee bias for the All Blacks.

Cheika said: "...there were some calls last year in Auckland and we have been hit again here. I suppose it is just disappointing."

Slack told Newstalk ZB's Tony Veitch: "Adrenaline does some odd things - Michael Cheika needs to learn that silence is golden particularly in the minutes after an emotional match when often what you say makes no sense.

"He should be proud of his team and what they came back from. He just needs to cool himself down - he does say some odd things.

"I thought the ref handled (the Retallick tackle) absolutely perfectly, the bloke was trying to get up. Michael Cheika just needs to learn to put a lid on it."

Slack said Cheika had "got his team up, 100pc improved from the week before."

"Last week they showed no character...last night Wallaby fans saw character," Slack said.

The Australian rugby Hall of Fame member said he was mystified by the All Blacks "who didn't look like the All Blacks for half an hour - it looks like they didn't actually respect Australia. Then they became the All Blacks again."

"It was so surprising - that careless pass from (Damian) McKenzie - I don't know where that was coming from," said Slack.

"It was as if they were playing a touch game against a bunch of rag tags down the road. That's just not what they do."

He said the All Blacks then showed their greatness by getting out of "as deep

a hole as I've ever seen them dig."