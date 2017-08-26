All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has paid credit to the Black Ferns' achievement in beating England to win the World Cup in Belfast this morning.

The Black Ferns staged a stunning second-half comeback to beat the English 41-32 after losing to the women in white in Rotorua this year.

It was their fifth World Cup victory and adds another trophy to an already full cupboard at New Zealand Rugby headquarters.

"It was a tremendous effort," Hansen said this morning. "We're really proud of them.

They've done New Zealand Rugby a great service and they had a great day. I hope they really enjoy what they've achieved. It's a magnificent effort to be able to win five of them, so well done ladies, and [coach] Glenn [Moore] and the management team.

"I think it's the first time we've had all the trophies. We've got the Under-20 one as well. It shows we're doing something right, particularly in the development and the playing of the game."

Like the All Blacks in sealing the Bledisloe Cup series against the Wallabies in Dunedin last night, the Black Ferns had their pack to thank for the victory. They completely dominated possession in the second half and it was noticeable that their fitness was far better than England's.

"Good systems, good environment where we grow up as kids," Hansen said when asked about the key to New Zealand rugby's success. "Most people are outside learning to play sport and running around. We don't just play one sport either... that gives us a collection of skills and allows us to play a game that's pretty fluent. And we do the basics right."