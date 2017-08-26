New Zealand Rugby are reviewing the circumstances which led to the second Bledisloe Cup test being delayed at Forsyth Barr Stadium tonight.

The thrilling test, won 35-29 by the All Blacks over the Wallabies, was delayed by 10 minutes due to a lighting issue, pushing the kick-off back to 7.45pm, and adding to the eventual drama-filled nature of the clash.

The outage - which took out approximately half the sports field lighting and took 17 minutes to return to full power - is believed to have been the result of a software problem. It was unrelated to a planned lights-out display which was abandoned after the outage.

Kickoff was delayed with the agreement of both teams, the referee and the match management officials, with the Wallabies wanted some extra time to prepare and warm-up before the game.

Dunedin Venues will investigate the unplanned outage and report to New Zealand Rugby as part of its event debrief and review.