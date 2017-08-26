Andrew Alderson gives his verdict on who shone and who struggled in the All Blacks' 35-29 victory over the Wallabies.

15. Damian McKenzie - 6

First minute pass gifted Folau try. Forced delivery on occasion, but hot-kumara ball set up Ben Smith in 72nd.

14. Ben Smith - 7

Lost ball on line in 39th. Crawled like he was on Krypton Factor assault course in 47th. Scored 72nd minute clincher.

13. Ryan Crotty - 7

Tenacious tackling but too keen taking out Folau as Wallabies loomed in 28th. Recovered from Kuridrani knock.

12. Sonny Bill Williams - 5

Rogue stadium mood lighting to delay start might've distracted. Wore iron gloves at times which saw ball spilt.

11. Rieko Ioane - 8

Dialled up in 22nd minute for inside ball from Smith to get ABs on board. Looks like he runs on hot coals at times.

10. Beauden Barrett - 7

Crucial tackle of Kuridrani in 32nd as part of a quality defensive CV. Scored match-winner as backline boss held nerve.

9. Aaron Smith - 6

Caught napping on defensive skirt a couple of times. Missed Hooper, but got own back to draw first half curtain.

8. Kieran Read - 7

Impressive No.8 snap to set Smith free early. Slipped off Hooper to usher in try. Frenetic run sealed game in 78th.

7. Sam Cane - 5

Off in 12th minute after his head found a collision course with Kuridrani's knee. Savea took responsibility in his wake.

6. Liam Squire - 8

Try-saving tackle of Folau in 46th. Hunger suggested he'd come from a lean hunt in Central Otago.

5. Sam Whitelock - 7

Glowering eyebrows paid suitable tribute to C.E.Meads in the Pinetree jersey. Number 583 glowed off his sleeve.

4. Brodie Retallick - 7

Ill discipline tipping over Hanigan at a ruck, but tackling and physicality made up for it as he channelled a rotary hoe.

3. Nepo Laulala - 8

Punished Sio in scrum which set platform for dominance, at least in that forum. Admirable Franks stand-in.

2. Dane Coles - 7

Seemed to avoid any concussion calamities. A reliable postman flinging in packages at the lineout.

1. Joe Moody - 7

Bruising in the tight and bulldozed through when given a sniff with or without ball on the fringes.

Reserves

16. Codie Taylor - N/A

17. Kane Hames - N/A

18. Ofa Tu'ungafasi - N/A

19. Scott Barrett - 7

20. Ardie Savea - 6

21. TJ Perenara - 8

22. Lima Sopoaga - 7

23. Anton Lienert-Brown - 6

Australia

15. Israel Folau - 8

First minute intercept was the catalyst which kept his side in the game. Few more dangerous runners in rugby.

14. Dane Haylett-Petty - 7

Hands looked soaked in lanolin, especially under the high ball and through the backline. Barrett slipped his grasp in 61st.

13. Tevita Kuridrani - 7

Kauri legs pinged Cane and Crotty from the field with head knocks. Strong midfield running helped instill an edge.

12. Kurtley Beale - 7

Handy turnover off Williams in 56th as a try loomed. Aggressive running and support play as he scored a late try.

11. Henry Speight - 6

Struggled to create much open space and snuffed out down touchline.

Impressive chasing when ball got hoofed.

10. Bernard Foley - 6

Struggles with the boot proved costly but his general direction chaperoned team well around the field.

9. Will Genia - 8

Slinky, even when ABs scrum ground his pack under pressure. Experience instrumental as clock ticked down.

8. Sean McMahon - 8

Slick hands, punishing defence, composure behind a shredded scrum. What a showing for a team written off.

7. Michael Hooper - 8

Try in 11th as Read seemed to find vaseline on his legs. Rugged display, albeit missing Smith on halftime.

6. Ned Hanigan - 7

Prepared to get in heart of action. Got 'washing machined' in odd maul but put body up as canvas for AB boots.

5. Rob Simmons - 6

Another who might need to help the scrum police with their enquiries. Did his back turn to jelly or did he have an alibi?

4. Rory Arnold - 6

Beamed like a lighthouse in the lineout and at kick offs. Could his back have been more rigid in the scrum?

3. Alan Alaalatoa - 5

Scrum weak and, as the cornerstone, was a prime suspect in the 'whodunnit?' Take him in for questioning.

2. Stephen Moore - 6

Foraged and blew over rucks with alacrity but pulled before halftime. Lineout throwing was solid.

1. Scott Sio - 5

Hungry for the ball, shame he couldn't apply that same appetite to the wilting scrum when Laulala applied heat.

Reserves

16. Tatafu Polota-Nau - 6

17. Tom Robertson - 6

18. Sekope Kepu -6

19. Izack Rodda - 6

20. Lopeti Timani - N/A

21. Nick Phipps - N/A

22. Reece Hodge - N/A

23. Curtis Rona - N/A