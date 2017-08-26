Andrew Alderson gives his verdict on who shone and who struggled in the All Blacks' 35-29 victory over the Wallabies.
15. Damian McKenzie - 6
First minute pass gifted Folau try. Forced delivery on occasion, but hot-kumara ball set up Ben Smith in 72nd.
14. Ben Smith - 7
Lost ball on line in 39th. Crawled like he was on Krypton Factor assault course in 47th. Scored 72nd minute clincher.
13. Ryan Crotty - 7
Tenacious tackling but too keen taking out Folau as Wallabies loomed in 28th. Recovered from Kuridrani knock.
12. Sonny Bill Williams - 5
Rogue stadium mood lighting to delay start might've distracted. Wore iron gloves at times which saw ball spilt.
11. Rieko Ioane - 8
Dialled up in 22nd minute for inside ball from Smith to get ABs on board. Looks like he runs on hot coals at times.
10. Beauden Barrett - 7
Crucial tackle of Kuridrani in 32nd as part of a quality defensive CV. Scored match-winner as backline boss held nerve.
9. Aaron Smith - 6
Caught napping on defensive skirt a couple of times. Missed Hooper, but got own back to draw first half curtain.
8. Kieran Read - 7
Impressive No.8 snap to set Smith free early. Slipped off Hooper to usher in try. Frenetic run sealed game in 78th.
7. Sam Cane - 5
Off in 12th minute after his head found a collision course with Kuridrani's knee. Savea took responsibility in his wake.
6. Liam Squire - 8
Try-saving tackle of Folau in 46th. Hunger suggested he'd come from a lean hunt in Central Otago.
5. Sam Whitelock - 7
Glowering eyebrows paid suitable tribute to C.E.Meads in the Pinetree jersey. Number 583 glowed off his sleeve.
4. Brodie Retallick - 7
Ill discipline tipping over Hanigan at a ruck, but tackling and physicality made up for it as he channelled a rotary hoe.
3. Nepo Laulala - 8
Punished Sio in scrum which set platform for dominance, at least in that forum. Admirable Franks stand-in.
2. Dane Coles - 7
Seemed to avoid any concussion calamities. A reliable postman flinging in packages at the lineout.
1. Joe Moody - 7
Bruising in the tight and bulldozed through when given a sniff with or without ball on the fringes.
Reserves
16. Codie Taylor - N/A
17. Kane Hames - N/A
18. Ofa Tu'ungafasi - N/A
19. Scott Barrett - 7
20. Ardie Savea - 6
21. TJ Perenara - 8
22. Lima Sopoaga - 7
23. Anton Lienert-Brown - 6
Australia
15. Israel Folau - 8
First minute intercept was the catalyst which kept his side in the game. Few more dangerous runners in rugby.
14. Dane Haylett-Petty - 7
Hands looked soaked in lanolin, especially under the high ball and through the backline. Barrett slipped his grasp in 61st.
13. Tevita Kuridrani - 7
Kauri legs pinged Cane and Crotty from the field with head knocks. Strong midfield running helped instill an edge.
12. Kurtley Beale - 7
Handy turnover off Williams in 56th as a try loomed. Aggressive running and support play as he scored a late try.
11. Henry Speight - 6
Struggled to create much open space and snuffed out down touchline.
Impressive chasing when ball got hoofed.
10. Bernard Foley - 6
Struggles with the boot proved costly but his general direction chaperoned team well around the field.
9. Will Genia - 8
Slinky, even when ABs scrum ground his pack under pressure. Experience instrumental as clock ticked down.
8. Sean McMahon - 8
Slick hands, punishing defence, composure behind a shredded scrum. What a showing for a team written off.
7. Michael Hooper - 8
Try in 11th as Read seemed to find vaseline on his legs. Rugged display, albeit missing Smith on halftime.
6. Ned Hanigan - 7
Prepared to get in heart of action. Got 'washing machined' in odd maul but put body up as canvas for AB boots.
5. Rob Simmons - 6
Another who might need to help the scrum police with their enquiries. Did his back turn to jelly or did he have an alibi?
4. Rory Arnold - 6
Beamed like a lighthouse in the lineout and at kick offs. Could his back have been more rigid in the scrum?
3. Alan Alaalatoa - 5
Scrum weak and, as the cornerstone, was a prime suspect in the 'whodunnit?' Take him in for questioning.
2. Stephen Moore - 6
Foraged and blew over rucks with alacrity but pulled before halftime. Lineout throwing was solid.
1. Scott Sio - 5
Hungry for the ball, shame he couldn't apply that same appetite to the wilting scrum when Laulala applied heat.
Reserves
16. Tatafu Polota-Nau - 6
17. Tom Robertson - 6
18. Sekope Kepu -6
19. Izack Rodda - 6
20. Lopeti Timani - N/A
21. Nick Phipps - N/A
22. Reece Hodge - N/A
23. Curtis Rona - N/A