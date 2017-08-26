One punter faces a nervous wait after the Wallabies blitzing start to the Bledisloe Cup test in Dunedin.

The person laid a $50,000 bet on the All Blacks to beat the Wallabies in the clash - most probably encouraged by the ABs' 54-34 win last weekend.

The bet was laid at odds of $1.04.

But their confidence and believe must have been tested by the Wallabies' scorching start, getting out to a 17-0 lead inside the first 17 minutes of the test.

Another punter has already lost big money, after placing $10,000 on the first scoring play to be a kick. They placed the bet at odds of $1.62, but lost their money after the Wallabies opened the scoring via a try to Israel Folau.