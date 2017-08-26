Australia needed less than 30 seconds to make their critics forget about last week, as fullback Israel Folau got the Wallabies off to a dream start against the All Blacks in Dunedin,

In the first possession of this year's second Bledisloe Cup test, the home side went onto the attack and spun the ball along the backline.

It got as far as Damian McKenzie, whose long miss-out pass towards wing Ben Smith never found its man.

Folau swooped and had an unchallenged 80-metre canter to the try-line to put his side ahead 5-0 in the opening seconds.

Two more quick tries to captain Michael Hooper and Bernard Foley had the Aussies ahead 17-0 inside the opening 20 minutes, a complete reversal of seven days ago.

In Sydney, the All Blacks ran up a 54-6 lead after 50 minutes, before allowing their rivals to close to 54-34 at the finish.

Foley missed three kicks at goal that could have extended the Australian advantage further, and converted tries to Rieko Ioane and Aaron Smith narrowed the All Blacks deficit to 17-14 at halftime.

Openside flanker Sam Cane was injured in the build-up to Hooper's try and failed a concussion test, replaced by Ardie Savea.

Centre Ryan Crotty also left the field for a head injury assessment, replaced by Anton Leinert-Brown, but passed and returned to action.