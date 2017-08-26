Former All Black Piri Weepu's debut for Wairarapa Bush was cut short when he was helped from the field after suffering an apparent asthma attack.

Emergency staff treated Weepu as he lay on the field early in the second half in their Heartland Championship clash against Wanganui.

He was helped to his feet, treated and then monitored by ambulance staff. He did not return to the field.

Wairarapa Bush Rugby CEO Tony Hargood said he spoke to Weepu after the game.

"I checked in with him and he was feeling ok, he was in good spirits," Hargood said.

"He was well looked after by all the medical staff there, if he wasn't we would have had him straight to hospital."

Weepu helped by medical staff. Photo / Getty Images Weepu helped by medical staff. Photo / Getty Images

Team manager Gavin Hodder said Weepu "was hot and had a rapid pulse but seemed to come right by the end of the game."

Weepu would undergo a full medical checked in Wellington on Monday as a precaution.

"All going well he will be at training on Tuesday and Thursday and we play Ngati Porou East Coast on Saturday in Masterton," Hodder said.

Weepu's health scare capped off a poor day for Wairarapa Bush in their clash against Wanganui, going down in the season-opener 79-7.