Follow live updates as the All Blacks host the Wallabies in the second Bledisloe Cup test in Dunedin.

The two sides are coming off a Bledisloe opener where the All Blacks ran away with the game in the first half, with Australia managing four second half tries but sill falling to a 54-34 defeat.

The All Blacks led 54-6 early in the second half before the four late tries, which saved Australia from a record-setting thrashing, and gave them a few positives to build upon for toinight's second test.

Despite that, the bookmakers have installed Australia at the longest odds they've ever been heading into a clash against world champions New Zealand.

"I think no-one does (expect us to win), to be honest," said Wallabies coach Michael Cheika.

"People would be justified to think that.

"It's up to us to write our own chapters if we want to change that attitude around."

The All Blacks will also wear a special tribute to the late Sir Colin Meads on their jerseys tonight - an extra emotional touchstone which increases the significance of the test against the Wallabies.

The tribute will be in the form of an embroidered number - the Herald understands it will be Meads' All Black number 583 - following the death of the former great in Te Kuiti last Sunday, a day after the All Blacks thrashed the Wallabies in Sydney.

Meads has always been a big part of the All Black legacy and the former lock's passing has been spoken about by the team during the week. Lock Sam Whitelock will formally present his No5 jersey to the Meads family after the match at Forsyth Barr Stadium.