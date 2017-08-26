A withering opening 20 minutes and try-scoring double from young hooker Asafo Aumua have propelled Wellington to an entertaining 42-26 home win over Taranaki in the national provincial rugby championship.

Playing in the NPC championship, the Lions sprang out to a 24-0 advantage after just 17 minutes, with the Baby Blacks rake opening their account, taking the ball one-off a maul and finding space in the Taranaki defence for a straight run to the line.

After first-five Jackson Garden-Bachop kicked a penalty, Wellington winger Ben Lam capitalized on a defensive lineout win and quick ball along the backline to score.

Then unwanted All Blacks wing Julian Savea showed his skills, chipping ahead and regathering to touch down. Garden-Bachop converted all three tries and the hosts had the result well in control less than a quarter of the way through the game.

Taranaki enjoyed an encouraging 20 minutes through the middle stages, with midfielders Charlie Ngatai and Sean Wainui finding the line to close the margin to 10 points just before the break.

Two more penalties to Garden-Bachop either side of halftime gave Wellington some extra breathing space, before Taranaki flanker Lachlan Boshier crossed for his side to give them a sniff of a comeback.

But five minutes later, second-five Regan Verney stretched the lead to 35-19, capitalising on a period of sustained posession, before Aumua sealed the deal with his second, regathering a kick ahead and bumping off sevens international three times en route to the line.

"We knew we had to start well and we did that pretty well," said Wellington captain Brad Shields. "Again, we switched off a couple of times during the game, but I think we're gelling pretty nicely.

"We've just got to be confident and play when it's on, but be smart and lock it up when it isn't. We're still chucking those 50-50s a couple too many times and letting them in the game."

Wellington now have two wins to start their campaign, having beaten Manawatu last week. They visit Bay of Plenty on Thursday, while Taranaki host Counties Manukau next Saturday.



Wellington 42 (Asafo Aumua 2, Ben Lam, Julian Savea, Regan Verney tries; Jackson Garden-Bachop 3 conversions & 3 penalties, Daniel Kirkpatrick conversion) Taranaki 26 (Charlie Ngatai, Sean Wainui, Lachlan Boshier & Waisake Naholo tries; Stephen Perefeta 3 conversions)

