Black Ferns coach Glen Moore has made one change to his team to contest the Women's Rugby World Cup final against England tomorrow morning (NZT).

The New Zealand starting line-up will be the same that dispensed United States 45-12 in the semifinal midweek, but Moore has brought back reserve halfback Kristina Sue, restoring a five-forward/three-back balance to the bench.

"The World Cup final is what we've all had our sights on for a long time," says Moore, from Belfast. "Everything we've done in the past two years has led to this.

"We feel comfortable that we've done the work and we've selected a very good side. We also have a strong bench who will make an impact.

"The team has been working hard on and off the field to make sure we have absolute clarity."

The Black Ferns have already faced England this year, falling 29-21, as the curtainraiser to NZ Maori v British & Irish Lions in Rotorua.

We've made major improvements since the June series and dialed it up even more during this tournament," says Moore.

"The support we've had from home and all around the world has been outstanding, given we are so far from home. It really lifts the players.

"I'm excited to see our team play and I am so proud of them."

The Black Ferns line-up for the WRWC final, 6.45am tomorrow (NZT) is:

1-Toka Natua, 2-Fiao'o Faamausili (c), 3-Aldora Itunu, 4-Eloise Blackwell, 5-Charmaine Smith, 6-Charmaine McMenamin, 7-Sarah Goss, 8-Aroha Savage, 9-Kendra Cocksedge, 10-Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali, 11-Renee Wickliffe, 12-Kelly Brazier, 13-Stacey Waaka, 14-Portia Woodman, 15-Selica Winiata, 16-Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate, 17-Sosoli Talawadua, 18-Aleisha Nelson, 19-Rebecca Wood, 20-Lesley Ketu, 21-Kristina Sue, 22-Theresa Fitzpatrick, 23-Carla Hohepa