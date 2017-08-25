There's not too much in the weather forecast to trouble Kiwis this weekend and, most importantly, it's looking uneventful for fans travelling to the big game in Dunedin tomorrow night.

Metservice meteorologist Larissa Marintchemko said much of the country would be dry through the weekend.

There's a heavy rain warning for Fiordland, with 130mm to 170mm possible south of Milford Sound over more than 24 hours from tonight. Further rain was also expected through the rest of the weekend.

A northeasterly flow would also bring a few showers through the weekend to some eastern areas north of Taupo, such as eastern Northland and Coromandel, and there may be isolated showers in Auckland.

But the rest of the country could expect a fine weekend, Marintchemko said.

That went for Dunedin, where the All Blacks will take on the Wallabies tomorrow night under the roof at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Fans heading to the ground should only encounter the odd shower, she said.

Temperatures will be mild around the country this weekend.

Aucklanders can expect highs of 17C on Saturday and Sunday, with 16C in Hamilton and 14C to 15C in Wellington.

Out east, it will be warmer, with highs of 18C in Napier and 19C in Christchurch on both Saturday and Sunday.

But winter was far from over, Marintchemko said.

The country would still probably have to endure more cold spells before the warmth of summer arrives.