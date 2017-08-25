Grudge matches don't come any bigger than New Zealand and England. How fitting, then, that the staunch old foes will meet in the World Cup final on Sunday morning (NZT) in Belfast.

Glenn Moore's Black Ferns are within reach of their fifth World Cup crown but it is England who goes into the decider as defending champions and narrow favourites.

Black Ferns captain Fiao'o Fa'amausili is also chasing an unprecedented fourth title in what will be the 36-year-old's last World Cup.

History alone tells us to expect a tight tussle. England and the Black Ferns have faced off in three previous finals, all of which were decided by 10 points or less. All of which were also won by New Zealand. The last of those triumphs came in 2010, with the Black Ferns losing to Ireland in the playoffs three years ago.

The Black Ferns have breezed through the tournament to date, thrashing Wales 44-12, Hong Kong 121-0, Canada 48-5, and the USA 45-12 in their semifinal.

What's more, Moore's side lead all statistical categories on attack with Portia Woodman sitting top of the points tally after claiming 13 tries.

England, however, promise to provide a much tougher test. They are the only side to beat the Black Ferns this year; a 29-21 victory in Rotorua in June saw the visitors clinch the four nations tournament and their first away win over New Zealand for 16 years.

Thirteen of that England team are expected to line up in the final, and they will again be looking to make it a forward-orientated affair.

Not only does England's strength come via the pack, their vaunted rolling maul in particular proving hard to stop, but denying the dangerous Black Ferns backs possession is paramount to their chances.

It is not just electric wing Woodman England will be weary of but the likes of second five-eighth Kelly Brazier who produced some magic of her own in a solo effort that featured three sharp steps in a try against the USA.

"We've been in a lot of tough situations this year, a lot of pressurised situations and have come out of the right side of them all, and we've one more to do," England coach Simon Middelton said. "They won't need pointing in any direction and they'll know exactly what it will take on Saturday."

Other than the title, England may be motivated to send a message to their paymasters after the RFU announced prior to the tournament contracts for the women's XV team would be pulled and instead channeled towards the sevens side. This has been a hugely controversial move from an organisation that generates hundreds of millions in annual revenue.

World Cup final:

England v New Zealand

Belfast, 6.25am