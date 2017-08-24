When you think England rugby and the haka you picture 15 men in white jerseys attempting to stare down the All Blacks.

However members of the Bristol rugby team have proven, given the chance, Englishmen can actually pull off the traditional All Blacks challenge Ka Mate.

World rugby posted a video on Instagram of former All Black and New Zealand Maori representative Bruce Reihana leading a haka with the Bristol side.

Reihana is the skills coach at Bristol, with the RFU Championship club coached by former Blues boss Pat Lam.

Advertisement

Maybe the haka will inspire Bristol to work their back into England's Aviva Premiership after being relegated last season.