Patrick McKendry in Dunedin

The return of Dane Coles from a long-term concussion problem which had him wondering about his future in the game is a significant milestone for the All Blacks' hooker and a key moment for the team as well.

The 30-year-old, considered as the best in his position in the world, has had to work extremely hard to put his worries aside during his four months on the sidelines. So serious were his symptoms, he couldn't train for a period or even attend Hurricanes' matches due to the crowd noise.

As good as Codie Taylor was during the British and Irish Lions series, Coles was missed.

With him on the field and Taylor on the reserves bench the team has a better balance and the Wallabies could feel the brunt of that in Dunedin on Saturday.

If Ben Smith is the master of the half chance in the All Blacks' backline, Coles is his equivalent in the pack; a No2 in perpetual motion and a constant threat to the opposition whether over the ball at the breakdown or in the wide channels with it in his hands.

Coles' excitement at his return in what will be his 50th test is obvious, and he's not the only one feeling a sense of relief.

"It's very tough," Hurricanes and All Blacks teammate Beauden Barrett said. "You could see Dane wasn't himself for most of that Hurricanes season but as the last couple of months have gone on he's got back to playing footy and is back to being himself.

"Concussion can happen to anyone at any time - I've got a brother [Kane] who's going through it still - but we're fortunate to have him back. From what I've seen of Dane this week, he reminds me of his son Jax running around like a little toddler he's that excited, and we are too to have him back.

"We know what Dane brings - it's like having an extra back on the edge and Dane's known for his physicality and his edge on the field. It's great to have that experience back. It has been missed - his leadership and presence - but Codie has been playing some pretty good footy as well."

Coles went further than that, saying Taylor had been one of the best players in the team during the drawn Lions series.

He could have played in Sydney last weekend but a cautious approach was taken after another head knock in the All Blacks' warm-up match, but Coles said his concussion issues were no-longer at the forefront of his mind.

"When I'm training or doing contact I'm not thinking about my head, I'm just making a tackle or throwing into a lineout... once I'm in the moment and doing things I'm just doine my job and playing footy," he said. "It's taken a bit of work but I'm in a good place."

Coles made his test debut in Edinburgh in 2012 when named on the reserves bench behind Andrew Hore. He has often spoken of the debt of gratitude he owes Hore and Keven Mealamu in terms of his development which was quick and impressive.

"It only feels like yesterday that I was in Scotland and rooming with Wyatt Crockett and [feeling] like a scared little boy," Coles said.

"I've just tried to remain true to myself... sometimes that doesn't please everyone but I've tried to express myself on the field and give it everything I've got and if I can do that I've been proud of myself."