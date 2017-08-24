One team is on top of the world - or at least, a step away from realising that dream - and the other is struggling to find answers on the international stage.

So could our Black Ferns women beat the Wallabies men?

New Zealand face defending champions England in the Women's Rugby World Cup final at Belfast on Sunday morning (NZT) and their irresistible form throughout the tournament, following on from victory on the IRB Sevens Series, has raised hopes for more silverware in the NZ Rugby trophy cabinet.

Meanwhile, the Wallabies take on the All Blacks in Dunedin on Saturday, desperately trying to regroup, after trailing the All Blacks 54-6 early in the second half last week in Sydney.

Advertisement

Two teams in starkly contrasting form ... who would win?

In case you're in any doubt, our tongue is firmly planted in cheek.

"The Wallabies are still pretty phenomenal sportsmen," Black Ferns loose forward Lesley Ketu told Newstalk ZB's Rachel Smalley.

"Their women themselves put up great challenges, but we didn't get to play them this time round.

"It would have been nice to play the Aussies, but the way the pool rounds worked, we didn't get a chance to match up against the ladies."

The Wallabies behind the posts during their 54-34 loss to the All Blacks in Sydney. Photo/Photosport The Wallabies behind the posts during their 54-34 loss to the All Blacks in Sydney. Photo/Photosport

The Australian Wallaroos will play off for fifth/sixth against Canada, also on Sunday morning, but created history last year, when they captured the first Olympic gold medal for women's sevens, beating their Kiwi counterparts in the final.

Ketu has played in three of the Black Ferns' four matches so far, coming off the bench during their emphatic 45-12 semifinal win over the United States midweek.

Twelve months ago, here future was very much up in the air, after snapping her leg in two places during a provincial game.

"I got cleaned out in a tackle and it was just an awkward fall - a girl landed on top of me and another girl from another angle - and my leg just snapped in half," she told Smalley.

"I definitely experienced a little bit of hesitation when I first came back, but I worked hard, not just in terms of my rehab and getting my body right to play rugby at this level, but also just a lot of mind work.

"I sought some help from a healer, which helped my mindset, and it didn't take very long to get out there."

The NZ women have already faced England this year, losing 29-21 at a curtainraiser to the NZ Maori v British & Irish Lions fixture in June. The English celebration that night left the Black Ferns players hungry to turn the tables next time.

"We know that they are very physical and they play a very structured game," said Ketu. "We've identified some of their strengths and also areas where we think we can exploit them as well.

"We've been preparing well for that match, knowing what we have in our tool kit and back that completely.

"The girls know the importance of this game - this is why we're here and it's what we have trained so hard and sacrificed so much for. We've prepared very well for this whole tournament and every game has been a stepping stone to Saturday."