All Blacks prop Owen Franks has been ruled out of Saturday's second Bledisloe Cup clash in Dunedin.

The 95-test veteran was this morning named in the starting line-up but will miss the test due to an Achilles injury.

Nepo Laulala has replaced Franks in the number three jersey with Jeffery Toomaga-Allen being named on the bench.

Toomaga-Allen has previously played one test for the All Blacks, making his debut against Japan in 2013.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said Franks has struggled with the injury all season and "may be out for a while".