The All Blacks have had a cast-iron grip on the Bledisloe Cup since 2003 and their record in Dunedin has been pretty impressive as well. Otago Daily Times sports reporter Adrian Seconi looks over the past five Cup matches in Dunedin.

October 19, 2013, Forsyth Barr Stadium - All Blacks 41, Australia 33

Inspirational leader Richie McCaw missed the match but understudy Sam Cane filled in admirably to help the home team post an impressive victory.

The All Blacks had already clinched the series win so the game was a dead rubber. But the home side played an exciting brand of rugby to win 41-33.

It was the All Blacks' debut under the roof at Forsyth Barr Stadium and the new facility made a positive impression.

''The best ingredient for the spectacular 80 minutes on Saturday night was the thing up above - the roof,'' Otago Daily Times rugby writer Steve Hepburn wrote.

August 11, 2001, Carisbrook, All Blacks 15, Australia 23

Bless Anton Oliver. He shunned the idea of kicking for goal following a penalty late in the game.

Had it gone over the All Blacks would have salvaged a bonus point but the hooker refused to give up on winning.

There was just two minutes left and the All Blacks had to score twice. It did not come off. The All Blacks suffered their first and only loss to Australia at Carisbrook.

But Oliver held on to the sort of belief which has helped rescue the All Blacks countless times during the years.

August 16, 1997, Carisbrook - All Blacks 36, Australia 24

All Black hooker Sean Fitzpatrick loved a good cliche and he probably busted out the tiresome ''It was a game of two halves'' after this one.

With a slight tail wind, the All Blacks raced out to 36-0 lead by the break.

The match was dominated by the referee's whistle. There were 42 penalties in the game and 26 of them came during a second spell in which Australia posted 24 unanswered points.

All Black fullback Christian Cullen provided a wonderful highlight when he ghosted 60m to score, jigging this way and that as he evaded the hapless defenders.

July 17, 1993, Carisbrook - All Blacks 25, Australia 10

The All Blacks started the game without the Bledisloe Cup but as warm favourite having emerged from a tough series against the British and Irish Lions.

Australia was underdone with just an easy win over Tonga under the belt. It was also missing classy trio Michael Lynagh, John Eales and Willie Ofahengaue.

Grant Fox kicked five penalty goals but it was tries to hooker Sean Fitzpatrick, who had been seagulling out on the wing, and centre Frank Bunce shortly after the break which sealed the win.

August 23, 1986, Carisbrook - All Blacks 13, Australia 12

The All Blacks escaped Dunedin with victory but Australia went on to win the series 2-1 and was unlucky not to make it a clean sweep.

All Black halfback David Kirk had scored early following a break from Frano Botica. But Australia trailed 13-9 with about 10 minutes left when halfback Nick Farr-Jones nipped down the blindside from a scrum on the All Blacks 22.

He passed back inside to No8 Steve Tuynman, who was helped over the line. Referee Derek Bevan was well-placed and ruled no try. Michael Lynagh added a penalty moments later to close the gap to one point but missed a late dropped goal attempt from about 40m out.