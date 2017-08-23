BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) " New Zealand will play for a record-extending fifth Women's Rugby World Cup in the final after crushing the United States 45-12 on Tuesday.

The Black Ferns awaited the winner of the second semifinal between defending champion England and France.

Winger Portia Woodman scored four of the Black Ferns' seven tries, her first a sensational solo try from a scrum 40 meters out. She broke four tackles in a weaving run to the posts.

Even while New Zealand replacement Linda Itunu was sidelined by a yellow card for a dangerous high tackle on America's Hope Rogers from the 65th minute, the Black Ferns scored two more tries to blow out the score from 28-12 to 38-12. Woodman bagged her fourth stepping U.S. fullback Cheta Emba, and replacement hooker Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate scored from a cross-kick.

Midfielder Kelly Brazier, who had helped to set up several tries, scored the last as the player of the match.

"When we were down to 14, we knew we had to step it up another notch," Black Ferns captain Fiao'o Faamausili said.

They won the Women's Rugby World Cup in 1998, 2002, 2006, and 2010. They have never lost a final.