By Gregor Paul in Dunedin

The All Blacks team for this test may turn out to be the easiest of 2017 for the selectors to have picked.

It was never going to be a hard one to pick given the way the All Blacks played in Sydney and also when considering the wider goal of trying to build on both the performance and leadership aspects that were established last year.

There was never any prospect of change to the backline. Why would there be, they destroyed the Wallabies in 30 minutes last week and individually and collectively they were all superb.

The prospect of bringing back Israel Dagg would have been considered, but not for long. He's had a big season already and he's got plenty more rugby to play after this week when Ben Smith goes on sabbatical.

The option was there to return Dagg to the right wing, push Smith to his favoured fullback role and use Damian McKenzie off the bench. But why make that change?

McKenzie, a couple of loose moments aside, was terrific and he's a player who everyone can see that the more he plays the better he will get. Dagg was struggling with a stiff knee so why not give him another week off, knowing that for the next test he can be a straight replacement for Smith and contribution depending, most likely remain in that No 14 jersey for much of the rest of the season.

There would have been no appetite to bring back Jerome Kaino. Not yet and not when Liam Squire played so well in Sydney. Squire will be on his home ground, is in great physical condition having been forced to endlessly condition while healing a broken thumb and is clearly keen to impose himself and make his mark at this level.

So the only discussion with any real foundation would have been at hooker, where the decision had to be made on whether to start the fit-again Dane Coles or introduce him off the bench. Even that wouldn't have been overly taxing for the selectors as the desire to get Coles back into the swing of test football is high.

He's had a disrupted season due to his prolonged absence from Super Rugby, but he's got his conditioning back to reasonable levels and with a few games for the Hurricanes under his belt, there is a confidence that he can charge through a good 60 minutes on Saturday.

Taylor has played well in the absence of Coles and been one of the big improvers in the last few months, but for all that he has given, Coles remains the number one hooker in the country and a player with a special set of skills.

He's in that category of player that the coaches trust to be able to deliver even if he's a little short of game time.

And they also want his leadership back in the group as much as they want his uncanny offloading and ability to play in the wider channels.

Coles brings an added dimension to the All Blacks attack and that's what the coaching team are after in the next few tests - the re-establishment of the All Blacks as a consistent and brutal attacking force.

They made some headway on that last year and after a disjointed Lions series where the team was affected by injury, suspension and a seriously good opponent, the goal is to deliver back-to-back, dominant, consistent performances over the next few weeks.

All Blacks team to play Australia at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday:



15. Damian McKenzie

14. Ben Smith

13. Ryan Crotty

12. Sonny Bill Williams

11. Rieko Ioane

10. Beauden Barrett

9. Aaron Smith

8. Kieran Read (c)

7. Sam Cane

6. Liam Squire

5. Sam Whitelock

4. Brodie Retallick

3. Owen Franks

2. Dane Coles

1. Joe Moody

Reserves: Codie Taylor, Kane Hames, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Scott Barrett, Ardie Savea, TJ Perenara, Lima Sopoaga, Anton Lienert-Brown.