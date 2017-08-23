If those attending Saturday's second Bledisloe Cup test listen carefully, they may just hear Nigel Owens signing a Welsh hymn.

Dunedin is proud of its Scottish roots, but in Owens' changing room there will be a different tune; one song in particular he embraces before running out to take control of his 17th All Blacks test.

Every player or referee prepares differently. For Owens, his pre-match ritual involves chirping along to 'Mor Fawr Wyt Ti' or as it is known in English 'how great thou art'.

Word has it he is a more-than-decent signer, too.

Owens was reluctant to launch into a rendition as he blew out the cobwebs by taking charge of an under 15s match at Auckland's St Peter's College today.

But the Welshman won't break routine in Dunedin.

"I better not in front of all these people, they'll be thinking 'what the hell is going on'. If you come to Dunedin you can hear me signing it then," Owens said.

"I've got a playlist I put on in the changing room before the game and listen to. It's the same if you went into any team's changing room they have music blasting. Mine is not blasting but I listen to all types of music before the game.

"I always finish off with the same song; how great thou art. I enjoy signing from time to time as all Welsh do and I sing along to it before I go out onto the field."

Owens requested a match in New Zealand prior to flying to Dunedin. After 12 weeks off he received a late call up to run the touch last week in Sydney, replacing Jerome Garces who suffered a calf injury, and will take the Frenchman's place in the middle this weekend.

Back at St Peter's, Owens was giving with his time, chatting freely to students on the sideline and enjoying the chance to whistle the free-flowing schoolboy fixture, though the 46-year-old was thankful it was only 30 minutes each way.

There was a time, of course, when Owens was not so happy on or off the field. Having overcome battles with bulimia and grappled with his sexuality, two challenges which saw him attempt suicide, Owens is always keen to encourage others to seek help.

"I wouldn't have been open about that early on in my life. That's probably why I ended up in such a dark place. I was trying to deal with it myself and you just can't - you need help with whatever issues you have in your life.

"The biggest challenge in my life was accepting who I was because for years I fought against it. Refereeing the World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand nearly two years ago in front of 85,000 people and millions watching at home you're under huge scrutiny. That was nothing compared to what I had to overcome in my life.

"I was very fortunate to get a second chance. A lot of people don't. I learned that it's a sign of strength not weakness to own up and talk about issues in your life, particularly with men and boys.

"That is the biggest advice I could give to anybody, whatever age you are, whatever issues you are finding difficult in your life, is to speak to somebody about it. You need to seek help. Then you have a chance of getting better and getting on and enjoying your life."

Renowned for his spur-of-the-moment one-line quips during matches, Owens has built a following unlike any referee while establishing his presence as one of the world's premier officials.

"You've got to go out and enjoy yourself and be yourself. Don't try to be anyone else. I just be me and if I say something I just say it at the time. I certainly never have any preconceived ideas. It's just me being who I am."

That extends to a wee pre-match anthem of his own.