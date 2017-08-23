By Dylan Cleaver

About the only thing that caused my eyebrow to arch during the inverted-comma scandals involving Aaron Smith and Jerome Kaino, aside from Smith's guileless and illiterate attempt to position himself as the passive receiver of disabled toilet attention, was a line from All Black coach Steve Hansen.

On Sunday, when he'd no doubt have rather been talking about the All Blacks "being seduced by the scoreboard", he found himself being asked about a different kind of seduction.

"They are personal issues that have nothing to do with the culture of the team," he bristled when asked whether the fact two of his most senior players had hit the headlines for off-field reasons were a sign of something bigger at play.

Advertisement

On one level he is no doubt right. The Induction Booklet for New All Blacks is unlikely to have a section dealing with "best bars for discreet hook-ups". There is no explicit instruction that wearing team-issue gear out at night will increase your chances of romance (though it is implied knowledge).

If such a booklet exists it is more likely to warn of the perils of such liaisons and to promote safe sex. The last thing Hansen wants, obviously, is for his 2019 World Cup campaign to be derailed by gonorrhea. That would really take the biscuit.

But on another level the coach is kidding himself. The worldly Hansen would know as well as anybody that for as long as rugby balls have been oval, groups of fit young men have worked hard on the field and played hard off it.

To suggest that the All Blacks - the fittest and hard-workingest of the lot - are exempt from these temptations because of some higher ideal is bonkers.

There is, however, another "cultural" issue at play here involving the New Zealand media. We once never reported on those hours between match and Sunday brunch. There is no red-top tabloid or TMZ market here that makes it worth it, for a start.

Every rugby journo who has spent any time around the team dating back deep into the last century will be able to tell you who the well-known "pants men" were but they'd never dream of sharing that knowledge publicly.

Which is good, I think. What consenting adults get up to in their private time is by definition none of yours or my business but recently this Rubicon has been crossed, a process expedited by the speed in which trouble spreads across social media networks.

A range of peccadilloes have become fair game. Once blind eyes were turned to the public drunkenness of ours stars, but Tana Umaga being filmed lurching across Cathedral Square and Jesse Ryder seen lurching across various points on the compass changed all that.

End-of-year parties, Mad Mondays, organised mayhem, call them what you like, are fair game if they involve behaviour that is disrespectful to the public. They have been in Australia for a long time and the Chiefs have opened the door to that here, too.

I can't say I have a big problem with either of the above being reported if, as mentioned, they cross into public offence, albeit on a minor scale.

But sexual adventure between consenting adults?

Hansen was clearly unsettled that he had to deal with it and that he had his team's famed culture called into question. I lean towards his side on this one, too.

When it comes to sex, it's our culture that might warrant closest inspection.

***

Watching the annual Bledisloe Cup slaughter on Saturday, it seemed the Great Australian-New Zealand rugby divide could be summed up in one inflammatory sentence: the Wallabies' best player wouldn't make the team ahead of the All Blacks' most contentious player.

We're talking Michael Hooper v Sam Cane here. You offer those two to the All Black selectors and I'm picking they take Cane every day of the week and twice on a Saturday night.

Hooper is good, bloody good, but Cane is the more complete player. He is big, he is brave, he can play over the ball, he is an effective link man - though his skill execution could lift a notch - and he tackles everything that moves.

Yet you go to Christchurch and the vast majority of the good rugby folk would have Matt Todd start on the openside flank. You go to Wellington and its surrounds and the vast majority would have Ardie Savea in that spot.

You go to Australia and there is no such dissent because there is no such depth.

The gulf is vast and growing wider.

READS OF THE WEEK ...

This has done the rounds on social this week but if you haven't read it, please do. You'll never look at low-level sports journalism, or donkeys, the same way again. From Deadspin.

I urge Netflix subscribers to watch Icarus, the trailer of which you can view here. It is an astonishing piece of work that turns from a Gonzo documentary about performance-enhancing drugs and cycling into a real-life geopolitical thriller. It also offers excruciating detail into Russian doping practices and just reinforces to me that for as long as I live, my enduring memory of the NZOC will be there simpering statement of support for Russian involvement in the Rio Olympics. Shameful.