Top rugby referee Nigel Owens has arrived in New Zealand ahead of this weekend's Bledisloe Cup match - but he's got a more pressing game on his mind.



The Welsh referee is officiating at an under-15s schoolboy rugby match at St Peters College in Auckland tomorrow afternoon.

Owens has been the man behind the whistle and many top rugby matches over the years, including the Rugby World Cup final in 2015 between the All Blacks and Wallabies.

But he said today's game will be treated just as seriously as the Bledisloe Cup match in Dunedin on Saturday - although schoolboy rugby involves a little more coaching and encouragement from the ref.

"For most kids playing [today] that will be in one sense no different to Australia - New Zealand on Saturday. This will be their [big] game. You have to referee the same, you can't just turn up and not care - you have to get out and do your best."

Owens last refereed months ago at the Argentina - England game in June. He wanted to officiate at a local game that would give him a run and "blow the cobwebs away" before the Wallabies face the All Blacks in Dunedin this weekend.

He's not worried about Kiwi parents getting aggressive on the sidelines.

"I'm told parents react very differently when I referee than the usual referee," he said. "When I do games at home now you don't seem to get parents shouting, they think they can't shout ... so it will be interesting ... to see how the parents react."

Owens also expressed his sadness over the passing of All Black great Sir Colin Meads on Sunday morning.

"Unfortunately I never had the privilege of meeting him and shaking his hand but obviously talking to a lot of people, they talk very highly of him.

"He was great as a rugby man but also, probably more importantly, as a decent human being as well," Owens said.

"It's just a sad loss no doubt to rugby union in New Zealand but also to the country as a whole - and a huge loss to his family. My deepest sympathy to all his friends and family."