The Wallabies have slipped a spot down the World Rugby rankings following Saturday's 54-34 thrashing to the All Blacks.

Australia have moved down to fifth in the world rankings with the Springboks leapfrogging the Wallabies into fourth.

Argentina also fell one place from ninth to 10 place after opening the Rugby Championship with a 37-15 defeat to South Africa. The Pumas were as high as fourth two years after making the semifinals at the World Cup.

The top three remains unchanged with the All Blacks solidifying their position at number one while England and Ireland, second and third place respectively, don't play again until the end of the year.