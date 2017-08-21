The Wallabies have slipped a spot down the World Rugby rankings following Saturday's 54-34 thrashing to the All Blacks.

Australia have moved down to fifth in the world rankings with the Springboks leapfrogging the Wallabies into fourth.

Argentina also fell one place from ninth to 10 place after opening the Rugby Championship with a 37-15 defeat to South Africa. The Pumas were as high as fourth two years after making the semifinals at the World Cup.

The top three remains unchanged with the All Blacks solidifying their position at number one while England and Ireland, second and third place respectively, don't play again until the end of the year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

SPORT | Rugby

'Dad wasn't famous, he just played rugby'

22 Aug, 2017 7:14am
4 minutes to read
HAWKE'S BAY TODAY | Sport

Award fillip for sidelined prop

22 Aug, 2017 6:00am
5 minutes to read
SPORT | Rugby

Wallabies: We can improve our defence

21 Aug, 2017 7:55pm
3 minutes to read
SPORT | Rugby

What Meads said of Retallick, Whitelock

21 Aug, 2017 5:00pm
4 minutes to read