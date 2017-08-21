A few days ago, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen was showing off his acting skills.

Now former All Black captain Richie McCaw is illustrating some of his own skills in front of the camera, in a new safety video launched by Christchurch Helicopters.

McCaw, who is an owner and director for the company, is among several pilots to appear on the 3-minute clip said to be inspired by Air New Zealand's popular inflight safety videos.

Greeting viewers with a cheerful "Kia ora,'' McCaw shows off one of their helicopters and points out where various emergency equipment gear and fixtures - including a first aid kit, an axe, an emergency locator and a fire extinguisher - are stored on the aircraft.

Other pilots and staff then continue to explain what people need to do or prepare for when they take a flight on a helicopter.

McCaw finishes the clip by saying: "Remember to always follow the instructions given to you by your pilot and enjoy the journey.

"The sights in our big backyard are pretty spectacular and we'll do everything we can to make this a once in a lifetime experience for you.''

The video was posted on the Christchurch Helicopters Facebook page tonight.

Despite retiring from rugby, McCaw still has some dedicated fans - some of whom were quick to ask whether their beloved All Black legend was guaranteed to be their pilot if they booked with the company.

Another woman tagged her friend in a comment, saying: "Have watched this so much I could do the talk.''

Her friend, with several laughing emojis, wrote back: "I'm sure you'd misbehave just so that Richie would come and tell you off.''