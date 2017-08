The All Blacks will be bolstered by five extra faces in camp ahead of Saturday's second Bledisloe Cup test in Dunedin.

Outside backs Nehe Milner-Skudder and David Havili will rejoin the squad after being released before the trip to Sydney.

Auckland loose forward Akira Ioane and prop Kane Hames have also been called in, along with apprentice front-rower Atu Moli.