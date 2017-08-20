A funeral for Sir Colin Meads in Te Kuiti next week is expected to attract up to four thousand people.

Waitomo Mayor Brian Hanna says the farewell will be held at the Les Munro Centre on Monday.

Hanna says he's meeting with members of the Meads family and NZRU today, to finalise details.

The venue could hold up to 1500 people and there would likely be screens set up outside the building, Hanna told Newstalk ZB.

"We want to make it a send off appropriate for the stature of the man."

Hanna would be meeting with the Meads family this morning and with NZ Rugby officials.

