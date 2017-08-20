PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) " South Africa took another step toward banishing the bad memories of 2016 with a 37-15 win over Argentina to open its Rugby Championship campaign on Saturday.

The Springboks scored four tries to two by the Pumas, and led throughout at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to continue a revival that began with a 3-0 series whitewash over France in June.

Those results are a completely different story to last year, which was the worst season in the Springboks' modern history.

South Africa twice had to respond to tries by Argentina, with the visitors touching down first and against the run of play when scrumhalf Martin Landajo finished off a counterattack in the 32nd.

Wing Courtnall Skosan bounced up from a half-tackle by Argentina's defense to score his first test try five minutes later.

There was also a first test score for South Africa's other wing, Raymond Rhule in the second half. Forwards Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Tout made sure of an opening-round victory for the Boks after Emiliano Boffelli's try closes the gap to 23-15.