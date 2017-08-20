SYDNEY (AP) " A by-the-numbers look at the Rugby Championship opener won by New Zealand 54-34 against Australia on Saturday:

54_All Blacks' highest score against the Wallabies, eclipsing 51-20 in 2014 in Auckland

45_appearances off the bench by Tatafu Polota-Nau, record for Wallabies

40_most points in a half by All Blacks against Wallabies

Advertisement

34_most points by Wallabies against All Blacks since 2008 in Sydney

17_Ben Smith's career tries in Rugby Championship, tied for second with Richie McCaw. Most: Bryan Habana, 21.

8_tries by All Blacks against Australia, tied for second-most with 1910 (Sydney) and 1913 (Wellington). Most: 9 in 1936 (Dunedin).

6_wins in a row by All Blacks against Australia

2_consecutive wins by All Blacks in Australia for first time since 2010