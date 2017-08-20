SYDNEY (AP) " Damian McKenzie, Rieko Ioane and Liam Squire had starring roles as New Zealand ran in eight tries to four to beat Australia 54-34 Saturday in the first test of the Rugby Championship.

Winger Ioane scored a double in the Bledisloe Cup opener to take his tally of tries to five from four test appearances. Fullback McKenzie got his first try in three tests, and flanker Squire scored his second try in eight tests as the All Blacks led 40-6 at halftime " and six tries to nil.

Australia rallied with four converted tries in the second half, to winger Curtis Rona on debut, centers Tevita Kuridrani and Kurtley Beale, and fullback Israel Folau.