Sir Colin 'Pinetree' Meads passed away today at the age of 81, a loss which will be mourned throughout the rugby-playing world.

Newstalk ZB's Tony Veitch, who interviewed Sir Colin in May ahead of his Te Kuiti statue unveiling, said he'd lived an incredible life.

"You look at his work beyond the rugby career, all the other stuff he did. He was the original 'enforcer'."

Veitch said Sir Colin was arguably our greatest ever rugby player.

"Yes, some will debate McCaw, but that's not the issue. It's what he did on the field...he scored his first try as a winger! He could have played any position on the field."

Today's leaders of New Zealand rugby have also paid tribute to a former great.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen and captain Kieran Read have both shared their memories of Sir Colin Meads.