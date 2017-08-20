Northland 28

Bay of Plenty 23

Northland have taken one week to match their win total from the previous two seasons combined, mounting an impressive comeback to topple Bay of Plenty this afternoon.

The Taniwha finished last in the Mitre 10 Cup Championship in 2015 and 2016, managing only a solitary victory across the two campaigns, so the celebrations that greeted the final whistle in Whangarei were understandably enthusiastic.

Adding to the emotion was the manner in which Northland recorded victory, recovering from a 23-7 halftime deficit and defending their line desperately in the final five minutes as Bay of Plenty seemed set to steal the match.

Advertisement

The Steamers might have felt they deserved to record such a result, given their dominance in the opening spell. After a moment's silence to honour the memory of Sir Colin Meads, the visitors assumed complete control, taking a monopoly on possession and crossing for two first-half tries.

Tom Franklin grabbed the first, crashing over from close range in the third minute, and Monty Ioane displayed some individual brilliance to score his side's second 10 minutes before the break.

But Bay of Plenty's supremacy was not reflected on the scoreboard at oranges, with Howard Sililoto's try making it 17-7 and giving his side some hope heading into the second half.

That hope soon proved more than justified as tries from Jack Ram and Matt Wright pulled the Taniwha within two points with 20 minutes to play, before substitute Jone Macilai went over in the corner to cap a scintillating move.

Equally impressive as Northland's fightback was the determination they then showed in defending their lead, withstanding a Steamers barrage at the death and holding up Mike Delany over the line before winning the penalty that secured a rare triumph.

Northland 28 (H. Sililoto, J. Ram, M. Wright, J. Macilai tries; D. Hawkins 2 cons, P. Breen 2 cons)

Bay of Plenty 23 (T. Franklin, M. Ioane tries; M. Delany 2 cons, 3 pens)

Halftime: 7-23