A bouquet of daffodils next to the new statue of Sir Colin Meads in Te Kuiti was the first sign that the pine tree had fallen. Flowers are beginning to pile up at the foot of the hero as news of his death filters through the Waikato town.

Abi Rawles, co-owner of Stoked Eatery, said even before the news hit, she had an inkling of what had occurred when she saw the bright flowers at the statue in the centre of town.

Passers-by are stopping to take photos, a mark of the great man's importance to locals and outsiders alike.

"It is real, real tragic news," said Neil Macrae, secretary of the Waitete Rugby Football Club, forever associated with the name of its local hero.

"He was just a real, true, loyal man to our club, right up to the end when he was too sick to come down any more."

Waitomo District mayor Brian Hanna said there would undoubtedly be a large farewell to Sir Colin, once the news had sunk in.

"Our district is in a state of numbness," he said.

"He was the most famous New Zealander alive, not only for his rugby but for his fundraising for the area and New Zealand in general. The things he's done since he's hung up his rugby boots have been phenomenal."

Hanna said he was grateful everyone had had the chance to celebrate Sir Colin while he was still alive, with the unveiling of the statue on June 19, attended by Sir Colin himself.

While some locals had yet to receive the news, Rawles said that the mood was "sombre" as people heard.

"I didn't really know him, as I've only been here a few years, but he's really special to Te Kuiti, and you take it quite personally, when it's one of your own."