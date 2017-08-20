All Black legend Bryan Williams has paid tribute to the fighting spirit of former team-mate and friend Sir Collin Meads.

Williams said New Zealand has lost a legendary rugby figure, who was a role model for all Kiwis.

"We have lost a great one, absolutely, a rugby legend," Williams told Newstalk ZB's Tony Veitch. "Not only a rugby legend, but an absolute icon for New Zealand.

"It's very sad, obviously, and sincere condolences to Lady Verna and the family."

Meads put up a brave fight, after he was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August last year.

Williams said he showed the same determination in battling his illness as he did in 78 games, including 55 tests, in the black jersey.

"He never backed down from any challenge or fight, and that's why he was not only a great player, but a great New Zealander," he said. "He enjoyed a challenge and he was always up for it."

Williams remembered Meads during the prime of his career, marvelling at his influence over the All Blacks side during their 1970 tour of South Africa.

Meads suffered a broken arm during a particularly brutal clash against Eastern Transvaal, but finished the match.

He missed the first two tests, but returned to play in the third, with his fractured arm protected by a flimsy guard.

"I only played with him in the last two or three years of his career, but in 1970, my first tour to South Africa, his form was irresistible.

"And I've got no doubt that had he stayed fit - he sustained a broken arm during that tour - I feel sure that we would have won the series. That's probably a big statement, even with their referees.

"When he was injured, it was such a huge blow to our chances and even then, he was able to come back and play again with a broken arm.

"So, again, that illustrates the character and courage of the man."

Meads had a unique presence about him and Williams said he remained in awe of his friend until the end.

"I'd still get goose bumps when I was in his company, because you look up to them so much, they're your heroes as you're growing up, and suddenly you find yourself playing alongside them and in their company.

"It never changed, right up until the last time I saw him. I still felt overawed in his company and that's the measure of my regard for him.

"He was just a fantastic New Zealander."

Meads was a relatable character with broad interests beyond the 15-man game, said Williams.

"He led such a well-rounded life and, in that respect, he was such a great role model for anyone really.

"It's not just a matter of what he did on a rugby field or in your particular field of expertise, but it's how you live your life. He lived a fantastic life and gave so much back to his community ... the likes of him we won't see again for sure."

Veteran rugby journalist Phil Gifford was in shock with the news, despite the very public knowledge that Sir Colin was ill and probably would not recover.

"When I was growing up in the 1960s, he was totally iconic," he recalled. "He was, in the 1960s, what Richie McCaw was in more recent years.

"With all due respect to the great players that he played with, if you thought of the All Blacks, the first person you thought of was Colin Meads. There was something about the man and there were a number of issues ...

"First of all, the way that he played the game ... he was just indomitable. He was a Sir Edmund Hillary lookalike and there were legends about how he ran up hills in the King Country.

"In years later, there was the time and effort he made for other organisations ... he was an extraordinarily generous-spirited man, which probably every international rugby player that played against him would have seen.

"He was just a terrific guy."

Gifford remembered a conversation with Sir Colin, in which the great man admitted feeling "not terribly well liked".

"He said - and this is an exact quote - 'I think people think of me as a dirty bugger'.

"One of the great delights for me, as a Colin Meads fan, was watching as his life progressed, and the time and effort he gave to other people. I think it began to dawn on him that, far from being disliked, he was revered and liked and, in some cases, loved."

Former team-mate and All Blacks coach Alex "Grizz" Wyllie considered Sir Colin as "bulletproof", even when he was injured or ill.

"During his time as a player, he was great," Wyllie told Veitch. "There really wasn't anyone better.

"What he did on the field and what he got away with - and how perhaps other players feared him - made him that way. It didn't matter what position he was in or where he was on the field that made you wonder how or why."

Respected rugby commentator Keith Quinn remembered Sir Colin as an everyman character, who changed the way rugby was played.

Quinn first saw Meads playing for Centurions in Wellington, a year before his All Black career started.



"I remember this young guy, tall and slim and gangly, and he was running all over the place, eye catching, a guy playing this brand of rugby we had never seen before, " said Quinn.



"He was playing a completely different game to anyone else from the second row in that era. He went on to make it his mark, rather than trudging from set play to set play as had been the tradition all over the world.



"He changed the game for big men ... before that, they went from ruck to ruck, lineout to lineout, scrum to scrum. Meads introduced running for them - they could pass, do anything.

"He changed the way the game was played, which is what I loved most about him."



Quinn said Meads could mix comfortably in any circles.



"New Zealanders got it, they understood him," he said. "I kept his company quite a bit and never saw him turn anybody away.

"He was interrupted all the time by Kiwis, because everybody thought they knew him."



There was the other side to Meads, the much-feared rugby player loved by All Black fans, but treated differently at times elsewhere.



Quinn said: "He introduced standover tactics - he could glare at an opponent and they wouldn't challenge him for lineout ball ... that kind of thing. We loved him, because he was our guy who did that.

"He was viewed differently overseas ... there is that awful photo of English school kids, watching training, chanting 'dirty Meads dirty Meads', but he was pretty well admired wherever he went I reckon.

"I feel very sad, I really do. I feel that he lived a great full life, not only for New Zealand, but for Te Kuiti.

"He could have lived anywhere in the world, but he always came home, to the farm and later the house in Te Kuiti."

More to come