New Zealand, and the world, are reacting to the news that All Black great Sir Colin Meads has passed away.

It is understood he passed away earlier today. He was 81. His loss will be mourned throughout the rugby-playing world.

Meads was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year and he took a typically combative attitude towards it, vowing to "beat the bastard".

SIR COLIN MEADS: 1936-2017

One of the first to pay tribute to Sir Colin was Labour leader Jacinda Ardern.

"RIP Sir Colin Meads. #legend," she tweeted.

Prime Minister Bill English said it was a sad day for New Zealand rugby and for New Zealand.

"I have had the privilege of getting to know Sir Colin. He was not only a great All Black but also a genuinely good New Zealand bloke.

"He represented what it means to be a New Zealander. He was no-nonsense, reliable, hardworking, warm and very generous with his time.

"I remember when I was younger hearing stories about how he used to shear sheep all day and go running at night. I thought I'd give it a go. I quickly learned the Meads legend was built on physical and mental toughness.

"My thoughts are with Sir Colin's wife Lady Verna, and his family and friends at this time."

Broadcaster Scotty Stevenson said Meads was a "true giant of a man".

Television host James McOnie said Meads was "a great man".

Other politicians shared tributes on social media.

"RIP Sir Colin Meads, the archetypal All Black against whom the rest are measured," said Health Minister Jonathan Coleman.

"A great Kiwi."

Finance Minister Steven Joyce tweeted: "A true colossus of his era. RIP Colin Meads."

MP Judith Collins said: "Deepest sympathy for the Meads family and especially Lady Verna.

"A humble, mighty man. A legend. RIP."

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters issued a statement after hearing the sad news.

He said Meads "was, and still is, one of New Zealand's rugby greats - but so much more".

"He wore his celebrity on a sound and sensible set of shoulders," he said.

"He was a quintessential unassuming New Zealander - one of those we feel especially proud of as a nation.

"Colin Meads emerged as a rugby talent in an era of amateurism, and did not experience playing in the professional game as it is today. He gave so much of his time to the sport, and we are grateful to him.

"He was such a great inspiration to so many young Kiwis, on the field and off.

"We will miss him."

He said "New Zealand First sent condolences to Lady Meads and their family.

Journalist Mike McRoberts shared a memory of the rugby great.

"Colin Meads gave me a rugby trophy when I was 16," he said.

"I can't remember what for but the memory of him giving up his time always stuck with me. RIP."

NZ Cricket Players Association chief executive Heath Mills and former Warriors star Monty Betham also weighed in.

"Very sad news to hear that Colin Meads has passed....one of the greatest players and icon of his time #RIP" Mills Tweeted.