All Blacks coach Steve Hansen held a tough line on media probing the personal matters of veteran flanker Jerome Kaino after last night's Bledisloe Cup opener.

Kaino returned to New Zealand yesterday to be with his family, after Australian media reported he had been having an extra-marital affair with a Canberra model.

Inevitably, Hansen was called on to answer questions about his player's "head space", but he was in no mood to create more headlines.

"I've got no show of telling you what his head space might be," he retorted. "If you put yourself in his shoes, what would yours be like?

"There's been enough written about that already."