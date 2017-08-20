There is, somewhere in the future, a point in time when Damian McKenzie will be a world-class, wow-factor All Black.

There was plenty of evidence of that in Sydney. He showed he can be just as effective in international rugby as he can playing for the Chiefs.

The Wallabies were troubled by his ability to accelerate into the gap between two defenders. That's his art. He hits little gaps so hard and fast that he creates a split second of indecision in the minds of the defenders, and by the time one or the other, or usually both, have realised they have to go for him, he's gone.

He did that three times in the first half and poor old Samu Kerevi was beaten each time, left clutching at nothing and wondering how he had missed the opportunity to crash his considerable shoulders into McKenzie's inconsiderable legs.

Advertisement

What also bodes well for McKenzie's test future is his ability to inject himself into the line wherever the fancy takes him.

He had no qualms offering himself as a first receiver and using his fast feet to trouble the Australian defence closer to the ruck. He's got all the skills he needs to be an effective first-five, whether he's doing it with No 10 or No 15 on his back.

What underpinned his work in Sydney - actually, every game he plays - is his relentless desire to attack. He wants to be involved in every play, to make something happen and to challenge the defence.

He seems to be immune to dwelling on the mistakes he makes or having his confidence dented by them, which is both his greatest strength and currently his only real weakness.

His unbreakable spirit drives him to keep taking on the defence and to use his fast feet to find space, but it also led him to some forgettably loose and rash moments that cost the All Blacks.

There is, with all attack-focused players, a sweet spot to be found, where their game contains an element of balance - where they find a way to be patient and accurate, without curbing their natural instincts.

That's the part McKenzie needs to develop - that enviable quality of being able to back himself, but not overly so, to the point where he takes unacceptable risks.

He took that view himself after a performance in Sydney that was maybe 80 per cent brilliant, 20 per cent impetuous.

"There were obviously a few nerves to start," he said. "This was the biggest test of myself, and the boys got around me throughout the week, and said 'be yourself and just play your game'.

"I managed to do that at times, but I obviously have a lot to work on for next week ... Focusing on each job as it comes and just being patient.

"I obviously threw a silly pass there, which led to them scoring, so just doing the little things right."

The question with McKenzie is not so much if he can reach that hallowed place of tempering his game with patience and a willingness to accept that not every play has to be a winner. It's when, because he seems to be a highly coachable prospect.

He seems the sort of player who learns quickly, and what also can't be forgotten is that he is only 22 and has played only three tests.

That point in time may not even lie so far down the track. With Ben Smith on sabbatical after next week and Jordie Barrett out for the rest of the season, there is plenty of rugby ahead for McKenzie to build his game to the point where it needs to be for him to be a genuine star.