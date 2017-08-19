With Jerome Kaino's immediate All Blacks future in doubt, Liam Squire needed only a solid match to have the inside running for a start in next weekend's Bledisloe Cup return.

The Highlanders loose forward had that and more, and must be considered a near certainty to start again in the No 6 jersey on his home track in Dunedin.

Squire, 26 and playing in his 10th test, brought energy and pace to the side of the scrum. He scored the first of the All Blacks' eight tries in the 54-34 win at ANZ Stadium with a sustained burst down the left touchline.

And he was powerful in the tackle too, before making way for lock Luke Romano after 60 minutes.

Squire brought exactly what the All Blacks were looking for and enjoyed the added bonus of being off the field while it unravelled for his team in the second half.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen paid credit to his performance afterwards.

"He's a pretty phenomenal rugby player when he gets it right and tonight he got it right," Hansen said.

Which brings us to veteran Kaino, a 34-year-old not included in the match-day squad and who returned to Auckland on the day of the game, due to a personal issue revealed in Australia's Daily Telegraph newspaper.

Asked if Kaino would be available for selection in Dunedin, Hansen said: "I think that's a pretty loaded question.

"We all know what the problem is and he's got some stuff to deal with, so once he's dealt with that, we'll make some decisions."

Pressed at the end of the press conference about Kaino's "head space", Hansen replied: "I've got no show of telling you what his head space is.

"Put yourself in his shoes, what would yours be? There's been enough written about it already, it's a personal thing that he and the family have to deal with."

For Squire, hindered by a broken thumb that ruled him out of the British & Irish Lions series, the stars are aligning. With Kaino's contract ending at the end of next year - he is still a possibility for the 2019 World Cup though - Squire is clearly the future for the All Blacks at blindside flanker.

While it will probably a case of when, rather than if, Kaino returns, the stage is set for Squire to continue to impress in the interim.

"I was a bit surprised by the space in front of me," Squire said afterwards reflecting on his run to the tryline from nearly 50 metres, after being put away by left wing Rieko Ioane, who also impressed.

"I didn't know if I was going to get there, but I was lucky enough to score a try."

Squire admitted breaking his thumb during Super Rugby was a setback, but that he was able to maintain his fitness and was beginning to get his momentum back.

He also developed a good combination in the wide channels, alongside skipper and No 8 Kieran Read, although the luxury of being able to stay away from the breakdowns was earned by the work of the All Black tight forwards and probably should be considered the exception rather than the rule.

"As a No 6, that's a role you play for the All Blacks," Squire said. "It's pretty similar to how I play for the Highlanders as well, so it suits me."