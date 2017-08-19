The All Blacks' 54-34 victory over the Wallabies in the Bledisloe Cup opener set a slew of records, and threatened to break several more.
Here's all the records that tumbled, and those which came close.
Records broken
Most points by New Zealand against Australia - 54
- Previous record was 51 - 51-20, 2014
Most conversions against Australia - 7
- Previous record was 5 - Bob Scott, Aaron Cruden, Dan Carter
Most total points in a Bledisloe Cup clash - 88
- Previous record was 77 - All Blacks 49-28, 2010
Most total tries in a Bledisoe Cup clash - 12
- Previous record was 11 - All Blacks 38-13, 1936
Almost records...
Wallabies' most points against All Blacks - 34
Record remains at 35 - All Blacks 39-35, 2000
All Blacks' biggest margin against Australia - 20 (but was 48 at one point)
Record remains at 37 - All Black 43-6, 1996
Most tries against Australia - 8
Record remains at 9 - All Blacks 38-13,1936