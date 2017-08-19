The All Blacks' 54-34 victory over the Wallabies in the Bledisloe Cup opener set a slew of records, and threatened to break several more.

Here's all the records that tumbled, and those which came close.

Records broken

Most points by New Zealand against Australia - 54

- Previous record was 51 - 51-20, 2014

Most conversions against Australia - 7

- Previous record was 5 - Bob Scott, Aaron Cruden, Dan Carter

Most total points in a Bledisloe Cup clash - 88

- Previous record was 77 - All Blacks 49-28, 2010

Most total tries in a Bledisoe Cup clash - 12

- Previous record was 11 - All Blacks 38-13, 1936

Almost records...

Wallabies' most points against All Blacks - 34

Record remains at 35 - All Blacks 39-35, 2000

All Blacks' biggest margin against Australia - 20 (but was 48 at one point)

Record remains at 37 - All Black 43-6, 1996

Most tries against Australia - 8

Record remains at 9 - All Blacks 38-13,1936