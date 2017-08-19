By Neil Reid

The All Blacks hit back after a horror week to smash the Wallabies in record-breaking style in last night's Bledisloe Cup test in Sydney.

After a tumultuous week -- capped by veteran loose forward Jerome Kaino flying home just hours before kick-off to deal with a "personal matter" -- Kieran Read's men unleashed a destructive opening 48-minute blitz on the Wallabies to set up a 54-34 win.

The men in black rewrote the record books; scoring their most points in a test against the Aussies.

The All Blacks were up 26-6 after just 26 minutes, after tries to Rieko Ioane (two), Liam Squire and Ryan Crotty.

A fifth first-half try -- to Sonny Bill Williams, who played on despite suffering a head knock that left him dazed in the opening minutes -- and then a second try to Crotty on the stroke of halftime helped the ABs to a dominant 40-6 lead at the break.

The pain continued shortly after the start of the second half, with Damian McKenzie, having a blinder, crossing in the 43rd minute. Ben Smith scored another try for the ABs, before the Aussies finally showed some fight and hit back with four tries.

Last night's Bledisloe blow-out came after the most dramatic week in coach Steve Hansen's six-year tenure.

Mid-week the Aaron Smith sex scandal erupted again -- first with the publication of messages between him and his then-lover, then more claims by her in a series of interviews, and fresh claims about his off-field conduct.

The All Blacks then endured another off-field bombshell, this one on game day, after Kaino flew back to New Zealand after the publication of a story in Sydney's Daily Telegraph that claimed the two-time Rugby World Cup winner had had an extra-marital affair with a Canberra model.

A statement issued by NZ Rugby said the married father of three -- who was not in the 23-strong squad named for the test -- had returned home to deal with a "personal matter".

His wife, Diana Kaino, wrote in a post to Facebook, which she later removed, that she was "devastated".

NZR chief executive Steve Tew confirmed Kaino's unplanned return home about eight hours before kick-off, expressing concern about the development. "We certainly understand that our game and our players are under public scrutiny and these latest stories are concerning.

"It is clear that this is really hurting rugby, all the people concerned, our fans and our supporters. We take these issues very seriously, and are also mindful that these issues affect people with families and loved ones.

"At a time when we are grappling with our cultural reputation, the Respect and Responsibility Review, which is under way, is even more important. The Review is being presented to the NZR Board this month and we are looking to make that public sometime in September."

Kaino's agent did not return a call for comment last night.

Two days before yesterday's allegations, NZR revealed it was reopening an investigation into the Smith sex scandal. An independent lawyer had been commissioned to carry it out.

Yesterday, the Weekend Herald published fresh claims about Smith's alleged off-field conduct.

"NZR cannot comment at this stage on what are both [the Smith and Kaino allegations] personal matters, but we feel for all of those affected," Tew's statement said.

Smith started last night's test in Sydney. His long-time partner, Teagan Voykovich, travelled to Sydney last week to support him.

Smith's agent did not respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, the Herald on Sunday understands a hard hitting 160-page document has been complied after a wide-ranging independent look at the culture of rugby. The Respect and Responsibility Review covers everything from the relationship with alcohol to effective relationships, sexism, racism, attitudes to women, bullying and diversity.

It will be made public next month.