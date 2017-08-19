All Blacks 40 Wallabies 6 (Halftime)

What distraction? The All Blacks have shrugged off so called distractions during the week to put in a near perfect first half performance to hold a commanding 40-6 lead over Australia at halftime in Sydney tonight.

With Aaron Smith in the headlines midweek and Jerome Kaino heading home for personal reasons on the eve of the test, it seemed the All Blacks may have lost their edge against the Wallabies tonight.

But a staggering six tries in the opening half have seen Kieran Read's side totally dominate the home side.

Rieko Ioane and Ryan Crotty have grabbed doubles while Liam Squire and Sonny Bill Williams have also crossed the line with Beauden Barrett converting five of the six tries.

The All Blacks have a strong chance of breaking the biggest winning margin in a Bledisloe Cup test which is 43-6 in 1996.

Australia did lead the test, albeit briefly when Bernard Foley opened the scoring with a penalty in the fifth minute. But the following 35 minutes was all All Blacks.